Two men died Thursday after San Francisco Police officers responding to reports of an aggravated assault arrived at the scene and discharged their weapons, according to a police statement. It’s unclear if one or both of the men died from shots fired by the officers.

On Thursday around 7:48 p.m. police arrived on the scene, near the intersection of Mariposa and Owens streets, just yards away from the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and the I-280 freeway.

Once police arrived on scene, they located two men, and soon fired shots, an SFPD press release stated.

Medics were called and officers rendered aid to the men. One man died at the scene, and another was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he later died.

A young woman and man who live in apartments near the intersection told Mission Local Friday morning that they received a text from the city’s ALERTSF service at 8:30 p.m. that reported police activity and emergency crews at Mariposa and Owens streets.

At 10:33 p.m., San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Robert Rueca tweeted that “pedestrian and vehicle traffic” were closed as a result, and a “suspect is not at large.”

A UCSF researcher on his way to work Friday morning said the UCSF Police notified him about the altercation but, because residents or staff commonly receive alerts in the area, it did not appear unusual.

The researcher, who asked not to be named, showed Mission Local a 3 a.m. message from UCSF Police that said the issue had been resolved.

The San Francisco Police Department will hold a town hall within 10 days to address the officer-involved shooting.

In the last five years, officer-involved shootings have generally decreased. There were six in 2017, five in 2018, three in 2019, four in 2020, and two last year, data shows.

The District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will investigate. The San Francisco Police Department’s Investigative Services Division and Internal Affairs Division will also conduct investigations.

Mission Local has reached out to the UCSF Police, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for more information.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

The SFPD’s data on crime can be found here.

One-time $60 $120 $300 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $25 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $300 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now