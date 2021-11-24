For years, the father-and-son developers from the Toboni Group championed numerous projects in the Mission and vowed to pour funds back into affordable housing. Now, it appears, they limited it.

Two Toboni projects underwent sudden changes post-approval and delayed the construction and occupancy of affordable units. However, gaps in the planning code make these issues hard to remediate.

To close off these gaps, the Board of Supervisors passed a new ordinance that limits developers from making certain last-minute project changes that could jeopardize affordable housing. Supervisor Hillary Ronen introduced the legislation with the Toboni projects in mind.

Still, Ronen’s legislative aide Amy Beinart said the ordinance affects numerous projects and is “definitely not targeted at a single developer.”

Indeed, the Planning Department witnesses developers who do “a lot of flip-flopping,” according to Carly Grob, a senior planner at the Planning Department. In the past six years, seven projects across the city attempted to switch from on-site construction of affordable units to in-lieu fees, according to the department. And in recent weeks, at least four developers sought to change their units from ownership to rental or the reverse.

Yet while the new ordinance applies citywide, two Toboni projects have the dubious distinction of being explicitly mentioned in a press release as reasons why this ordinance was sorely needed.

The examples are a housing development at 600 South Van Ness Ave. and another at 2100 Mission St. Each requested alterations to development plans, and prevented low-income residents from taking advantage of the onsite affordable housing, according to the press release.

It was Toboni’s 27-unit building at 600 South Van Ness Ave. near 17th Street that was particularly egregious and helped incentivize Ronen to close the gaps in the city’s planning code.

The initial permits for 600 South Van Ness Ave. were approved with the understanding that all units — both market-rate and affordable — would be owned. Nevertheless, Toboni rented the market-rate units, and sought to sell the four affordable condos.

That move created a financial barrier to low-income families attempting to purchase the units; banks generally won’t give mortgages to low-income first-time homeowners if less than half of the units in a building are owned, said Grob during a Planning Commission meeting.

So the Tobonis had their market-rate units rented and the affordable units stood empty – for four years.

“For nearly four years, this project failed to meet its obligations. This is four years of very real impacts on people who are struggling to stay in San Francisco,” Ronen said in a press release. “The city and my district lost. We can’t allow this to happen again.”

No matter that the Toboni’s had already violated the planning code requirement that developers lease affordable and market-rate units simultaneously. The city couldn’t force Toboni to rent the below market-rate units, or sell enough market-rate ones, officials said.

So instead of providing affordable units at 600 South Van Ness — which community group Plaza 16 Coalition fought hard to win — the Toboni Group will now pay an in-lieu fee.

To avoid similar issues, the new ordinance forces future mixed-income projects to be either completely owned or rented and requires hearings on post-approval changes.

Joe Toboni, founder of the Toboni Group declined to comment on 600 South Van Ness Ave.

His son Joey, however, told the Chronicle in July in a prepared statement that, “Our intent from the beginning was to sell the below-market rate units to fund our nonprofit organization, the Affordability Project, which is currently entitling a 70-unit below market project in San Francisco.”

The statement blames the failure to sell the units on the city and says it was the city that “asked us to in-lieu the units despite us publicly speaking about our desire to sell them going back to 2017,” Toboni continued.

Indeed, the Toboni Group made headlines in years past for their ideas to sell below market-rate units and pocket the funds in a self-launched nonprofit to construct more affordable housing.

“What the public and especially the less fortunate would consider to be the government’s role in helping people in need is not happening. It’s just not happening,” the elder Toboni told Mission Local in 2018.

When Toboni spoke to Mission Local, he hoped the sales on 600 South Van Ness Ave. and another project on 19th Street and South Van Ness would set the stage for millions in funding.

Turns out the unsold homes at 600 South Van Ness. Ave. won’t contribute.

But that project wasn’t the only Toboni development called out in the ordinance’s press release. Although the situation is complicated, the Tobonis are also attempting to back out of a previous plan that guaranteed on-site units at 2100 Mission St., near 17th Street. The previous building developer promised four on-site affordable units, but then sold it to the Toboni Group. Toboni wants to drop that obligation, and pay an in-lieu fee before starting construction.

While the Planning Department reviews that request to switch, the affordable housing units remain in limbo.

The new ordinance states if a project plan is already approved and then a developer seeks to switch from building on-site to paying an in-lieu fee, a hearing would be required.

Again, the Tobonis are not the only developers to bait-and-switch during the development process. Grob said at the meeting that several developers “modify” plans, even “after a [housing] lottery has been completed.” This could mean potential low-income tenants or owners won the housing lottery only to find their units in question.

To bypass these obstacles, the ordinance establishes clear timelines for construction, pricing and marketing plans.

From here on out, the ordinance’s supporters hope it dispels any confusion on affordable housing rules.

“Overall, what we’re looking for is to reinforce the developers’ affordable obligations to make sure the process is both transparent to the public and ensures the affordability,” Beinart said. “Developers know what is expected of them, and our constituents can know what they expect as well.”

