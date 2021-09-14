old typewriter
On Albion near 16th Street.  Photo by Angel Mayorga

See all snaps.  The earlier snap of an abandoned machine is here.

Want to contribute snaps? Send horizontal photos to info@missionlocal.com Subject Head: Snaps. Include 1. The photo, 2. A suggested headline. 3. Where it was taken. 

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Wow! I’d have kept it in my house if only as a conversation piece. (And I’ll bet it still works!) Looks like it weighs about 25lbs. Very cool.

    Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *