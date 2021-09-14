See all snaps. The earlier snap of an abandoned machine is here.
Want to contribute snaps? Send horizontal photos to info@missionlocal.com Subject Head: Snaps. Include 1. The photo, 2. A suggested headline. 3. Where it was taken.
See all snaps. The earlier snap of an abandoned machine is here.
Want to contribute snaps? Send horizontal photos to info@missionlocal.com Subject Head: Snaps. Include 1. The photo, 2. A suggested headline. 3. Where it was taken.
Wow! I’d have kept it in my house if only as a conversation piece. (And I’ll bet it still works!) Looks like it weighs about 25lbs. Very cool.
Leave a comment