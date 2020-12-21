Ed, the manager of Kababayan Fast Food on 2706 Mission St. — just south of 23rd Street — said that when the owners offered the store up to him in 1995, he said yes “without hesitation.”

“It changed my life,” said Ed, who moved to Los Angeles from the Philippines in 1985 and asked to leave out his family name. But Ed found the big city inhospitable and moved to San Francisco, where he got a gig as a concierge. The eventual offer to buy Kababayan, he said, was an opportunity to build his wealth.

And it’s worked — surviving the 2008 recession, and now the pandemic. When he thinks back on his boyhood in the Philippines, he has good memories of growing up in San Fernando, in the Pampanga province. There, he shined shoes to survive. One day in his twenties, he met an American military man named Albert Anderson on the formerly U.S.-owned Clark Air Base. Anderson hired him as a housekeeper, and the relationship eventually developed into a warm friendship. Anderson and his Filipina wife later took Ed in to live with them, and eventually paid for Ed to attend both high school and college in the Philippines.

“I think they pitied me,” Ed laughed.

But the education has come in handy. When he purchased Kababayan in 1995 Kababayan had only six trays offering Filipino food. Now the restaurant offers nearly double that amount, thanks to a hot-food tray structure he bought for $10,000.

That’s not the only change Ed had witnessed during the quarter century he had worked there. Over time, technology improved, too. He still remarks with some disbelief at how that the ever-present selection of Filipino films he puts on the television screen are streamed instead of played on DVDs.

The customers have aged along with him and the restaurant. He remembers back when one regular, an elderly Filipino man who presently relies on a cane, used to be known as an avid runner. The demographics have also shifted.

In the 90s, mostly Filipinos patronized Kababayan, but beginning in the 2000’s anyone from Filipino, Black, Latinx, white, or Asian descent would come in and grab a box of lumpia, longanisa or rice. “What would you like boss?” he’ll call out to them.

The Covid-19 pandemic is another one of life’s curveballs. Ed said it’s even worse than the 2008 recession, which forced him to sell some Bay Area properties he acquired during better times.

Kababayan sits in front of a bus stop, which excluded him from building a parklet for outdoor dining. And during the few weeks of indoor dining, Kababayan only six customers could eat at a time. Chairs still remain stacked on unused tabletops. And he knows he’s not the only one.

“Did you hear about the Cliff House?” Ed shook his head. “I used to eat there. I loved the ambience. Good American food.”

“It’s a big question mark,” he says referring to the chances for his survival. But he hopes so.

When he h turns toward the kitchen, he can his niece and nephew frying up food. And now in his old age, he said he passed on the property to his one and only daughter, who is a dual-citizen of the U.S. and Philippines, because he wants to retire.

Regardless of the store’s future, San Francisco is Ed’s home.

“I love San Francisco,” he said. “I like the climate, the things to do. I don’t know, I just love it.”

Ed, the manager from Kababayan. Photo courtesy of Ed.

