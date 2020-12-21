Lydia Chávez I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old... More by Lydia Chávez
This is on Lexington, not San Carlos.
Lydia, check out the , well they are not decorations per say but a comment on where we are at this time of year in terms of the pandemic and the holidays . The installation is at 760 Shotwell St. one is titeled X-mas unplugged, emphasis on the X. The other , same address is in the window ,an homage to Time magazines recent cover,”The worst year ever” also emphasis on the X. There are none of the typical decorations , lights per say. So it is best to see during the day, but to cover your bases check it out at night as well. A large large glowing red orb, one that lends an ominous mood tied to the Time magazine cover. Enjoy it, I’m told its a hit.
Mauricio: Thanks for the tip. I will go up there.
All the best, Lydia
