About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Tue 10
18 Reasons: A Cal-Mex Vegetarian Holiday
November 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 12
Thu 12
18 Reasons: Autumn in the Pacific Northwest
November 12 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 12
Gray Area Grand Theater: Soundwave NEXT: Past and Future Forms
November 12 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 13
MCCLA: MCCLA at Macy’s Union Square
November 13 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm