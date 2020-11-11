Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

In an effort to reach the communities hit hardest by the virus, UCSF and the Latino Task Force have begun their most extensive testing to date in the Mission, Bayview-Hunters Point, Excelsior and the Tenderloin.

With the virus spiking throughout the City, San Franciso prepares for further closings and a curfew.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Positive cases in the Mission have soared over the past month. Between October 27 and November 25, the Mission reported 338 new cases. Neighborhoods throughout the City have been infected. Over same period, Bayview-Hunters Point had 257, Excelsior 197, Sunset/Parkside 154, Tenderloin 141, Marina 124, and Portola, 93 new cases. The Mission’s cumulative total is 2081, or 34.9 cases per 1000 residents.



Covid-19 R estimation for California continues to estimate San Francisco’s R number slightly below 1.4,

For the week ending November 20, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases rose again to 138 or 15.9 cases per 100,000 residents.





For the week ending November 27, the rate of change in Covid positive hospital patients rose by 54 percent. During that week, DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 30 percent. DPH reports 100 percent of required PPE is on hand.

The falling relative proportion of the cases contracted by the Latinx population reflects the Citywide spread of the virus over the past six weeks.