About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Thu 15
Brava Theater: Who’s Your Mami Comedy with headliner Cristela Alonzo
October 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 15
Gray Area Grand Theater: Soundwave NEXT: To Hear the Earth Before the End of the World (Act I-iii ; Earth and Sky)
October 15 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 16
GLBT History Museum: Reunion: Making History
October 16 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 16
18 Reasons: Pierogies
October 16 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sat 17
18 Reasons: Teatime in Malaysia: Curry Puffs and Kuih Talam
October 17 @ 10:00 am - 12:30 pm