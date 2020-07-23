About The Author
What To Do
Thu 23
ODC Theater: “This is Also the Art” with Monique Jenkinson
July 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 23
18 Reasons: Suds and Curds: Beer and Cheese Pairing
July 23 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 23
Gray Area Grand Theater: Patch Connect: Combustible Artists in Residence at CounterPulse
July 23 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 24
ODC Dance Commons: A Farewell to Natasha Adorlee, featuring ODC/Dance’s “Two If By Sea”
July 24 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 24
18 Reasons: Summer in the French Countryside
July 24 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm