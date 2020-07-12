About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sun 12
18 Reasons: Live from Italy: Pisa
July 12 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 12
18 Reasons: Californian Ceviche Like a Chef
July 12 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 13
18 Reasons: Short and Sweet: Tomato Polenta PIe
July 13 @ 6:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Tue 14
18 Reasons: Flavors of Bolivia: Vegetables
July 14 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 15
18 Reasons: Flavors of Korea: Noodles for the Summer
July 15 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm