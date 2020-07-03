By Julian Mark

At Wednesday night’s Police Commission meeting, a fiery public commenter told the commissioners that no one wanted to hear their “interpersonal squabbles,” “petty bullshit,” and “procedural stuff” — and then said “fuck the POA” before hanging up the phone.

It was a mildly ironic moment because, not minutes later, the commissioners — stopping short of pulling a Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who led a “fuck the POA” chant at DA Chesa Boudin’s Election Night party in November 2019 — did something similar: They voted 5-0 to bar the San Francisco Police Officers Association from reviewing new revisions to the SFPD’s use-of-force policy that explicitly bans restraints to the neck, using a knee or anything else.

The subtle procedural move — really, a heavy throwing down of the gauntlet — could trigger a legal … READ MORE.