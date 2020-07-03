The city reported 57 new cases, most results coming in over several days. No new deaths.

This is an improvement over Thursday’s report of 71 new cases over several days, but still city officials are urging residents to stay home over the July Fourth weekend. To ensure the beaches do not become a destination the city has closed the parking lots at all SF beaches through the weekend including Baker Beach, Ocean Beach, China Beach, Lands End, Fort Point, and Crissy Field.

“We are on high alert, and we know that when the virus takes off, it moves very fast,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco. “The safest approach is still staying home as much as possible, but if you must leave your house, cover your face, keep six feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently.”

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

