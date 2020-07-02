The city reported 71 new cases today, with 42 added to Monday’s total, 17 added to Sunday’s total and the rest scattered over the last ten days.

“Our rates have soared,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, on Thursday morning as he gathered with several city and community officials who asked residents to wear masks, maintain social distancing and when possible to stay at home over the holiday weekend. “We are in a situation where we could be seeing early signs of the surge. And certainly, our increases are reflected across the region.”

The positivity rates for testing are still below the 8 percent goal set by the state, but the virus continues to disproportionately impact the Latinx population.

As the data shows below, the Latinx population accounts for more than half of the cases. And the neighborhoods with the highest number of Latinos and Blacks – the Mission, Ingleside and Bayview Hunter’s Point – also have the highest number of cases.

At today’s press conference, Sheryl Davis, the executive director of the Human Rights Commission, said, “We are battling two diseases or two issues at this point in time. One is the pandemic and one is racism. These two things are very much closely connected.”

The upswing has made diners skittish and restaurant owners said that filling up their outdoor dining seats has been difficult.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

