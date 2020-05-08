The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 47 new confirmed cases and one new death. As of May 6, the city reported a 12-day low of 78 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which includes 30 patients in the ICU. Those numbers may rise as the city also recorded the most number of suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in a month – 126 patients.

That big jump in suspected COVID patients is particularly concerning as Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, listed “sustained low number of hospitalizations” as a key factor in reopening the city. We will be following up on the increase of 126 new suspected cases.

Some 80 percent of the city’s 936 hotel rooms for frontline workers have gone unused for weeks. That’s $82,500 that the taxpayers are paying for the vacant rooms on a daily basis.

In a pivot on hotel rooms, the city will open hotel rooms at the 554-room InterContinental for low-wage workers and their family members. This move was, in part, inspired by the results of UCSF’s four days of COVID-19 testing in the Mission — during which 95 percent of the people testing positive turned out to be Latinos.

If you think the pandemic is subsiding, listen to top doctors share a ‘sobering’ picture of the pandemic and its challenges now and moving forward. They too point out that any re-opening will be “on the backs of Latino and African-American populations.”

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.