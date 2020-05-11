The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 11 new confirmed cases and one new death.

From May 8-10, approximately two percent of the test results came back COVID-19 positive. That is good news if the trend continues.

Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF, said at UCSF’s Friday town hall that lowering the proportion of positive tests is important. “We want that to continue to go down,” he said. Whether the rates of the last few days will continue is unclear.

The city has tested 36,611 people thus far, with a positive rate of seven percent.

The latest figures show that the rate of infection in the Latinx community breaking a new record. Of the 1,954 confirmed cases in the city, more than 40 percent are Latinx, a group that accounts for only 15 percent of the city’s population.

While San Francisco has started to move into a Stage 2 gradual and targeted reopening of the economy, the numbers indicate the city is a long way off from a fuller, Stage 3 reopening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that to move into a Stage 3 reopening, local jurisdictions should be reporting only 1 case per 10,000 residents for the prior 14 days. “What this means in San Francisco,” Rutherford explained at Friday’s town hall. “is to have fewer than 88 cases in the prior 14 days” or roughly no more than seven new cases a day.

Although today’s report of 11 new cases was a drop, San Francisco has generally been reporting well over eight new cases a day.

“So you can see how far off in the future that is,” Rutherford said. Or, as as Dr. Grant Colfax, the head of the Department of Public Health said in the same town hall, “We are really in the second inning of a long haul.”

In the meantime, Mayor London Breed continues to struggle with residents using the parks and maintaining social distancing. Last week, Breed warned that she would close Dolores Park if denizens failed to follow the restrictions and on Wednesday she said people were being compliant. That changed with Friday’s warm weather when the park again filled with groups of friends.

This may affect not only the rise of cases but how the city would start allowing some businesses to open for curbside pickup. Breed tweeted that “as long as SF continues progress reducing the spread of Covid-19, we anticipate allowing some businesses to resume operations with storefront pickup as soon as May 18th.”

On the bright side, qualified essential workers may now apply to get up to 10 free cab rides a month from the city.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Lydia Chávez contributed to this report.