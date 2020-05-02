The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 20 new confirmed cases and one new death. As of April 30, the city reported having 90 hospitalized patients who are confirmed with COVID-19 for a second consecutive day. It is the most number of COVID-19 confirmed hospitalized patients in over two weeks.

On the other hand, there are 20 hospitalized patients who are suspected to have the virus, which is the least number of suspected hospitalized patients since the count began on March 23.

Since April 27, an average of 1,200 test results was reported per day – a big increase but still far below the city’s capacity to test 4,300 people a day.

“The City has two COVID-19 test sites for any San Francisco adult or essential worker with symptoms,” according to the city’s website. Registration can be done here.

And the city announced today that it will be mandating testing in skilled nursing facilities and the state is considering giving them broad immunity.

It appears that the health department has incorporated some of the tests in the Mission where researchers tested over 4,200 residents in a span of four days. Approximately 46 out of the total test results daily came back as positive for the past five days.

As you have probably noted, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases.

The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health.

New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

In other news, a shooting incident near 14th and Guerrero streets left two victims wounded, including one in critical condition, last night.

Need a break from your apartment? Visit the city, by browsing through our photo essays from different parts of the city.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.