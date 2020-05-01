The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 24 new confirmed cases and three new deaths. It is the most number of deaths reported on a single day for the past two weeks.

On April 27-30, almost 1,100 test results were reported per day – a big increase but still far below the city’s capacity to test 4,300 people a day.

“The City has two COVID-19 test sites for any San Francisco adult or essential worker with symptoms,” according to the city’s website. Registration can be done here.

It appears that the health department has incorporated some of the tests in the Mission where researchers tested over 4,200 residents in a span of four days. Approximately 46 out of the total test results daily came back as positive for the past four days.

As you have probably noted, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases.

The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health.

New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

On Thursday, top doctors at UCSF talked about the city’s contact tracing army and how contact tracing is going to be part of our new reality.

And today is May 1 – rent is due and that is proving very real and very undoable for many tenants and landlords.

That strife is likely to continue as the reopening of much of the city’s economy will be delayed another a month.

