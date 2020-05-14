The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 22 new confirmed cases and no new deaths.

Public health officials want to see new cases drop to no more than 6.3 cases a day for 14 consecutive days and no new deaths for the same time period. In the past two weeks, we have averaged 35 new cases a day. This is our fourth consecutive day with no new deaths.

The city also reported a 46-day low of 65 hospitalizations that are positive with COVID-19, including 25 patients in the ICU. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 confirmed hospitalizations since March 29 when there were 58 patients throughout San Francisco.

Those are better numbers and lead to Mayor London Breed’s Tuesday announcement that 95 percent of all businesses in the city will be allowed to reopen Monday, May 18 for curbside pickup and delivery. This includes most retail businesses with street access.

As the city re-opens, Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF, said at UCSF’s town hall on Tuesday that “masks are going to become more and more and more important” in preventing the spread of the virus. “We’re talking about masks as a source control against droplet spread,” he said. “Meaning you’re wearing the mask to prevent you from infecting other people.”

Making them mandatory – which the city has yet to do except for residents waiting in lines or inside stores – has yet to happen, but Rutherford appeared to suggest that would be a good idea. Wearing cloth masks, he said, can translate into a decrease in transmission in the order of 80 percent. “It’s one thing to recommend it,” he said. “It’s another thing to make it mandatory.” Studies show that compliance, he said, increases substantially when masks are mandatory.

Masks, social distancing and washing one’s hands will only increase in importance as the city re-opens. These all impact the reproductive rate of the virus – known as the R factor. More residents out and about will mean more opportunities for the virus to spread.

“What’s striking about this is that the more we move around, the more the virus is transmitted,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health. “If the reproductive rate goes just above one, the virus will continue to spread throughout our community. If it’s just below one, even point nine, the virus will slow.”

Meanwhile, the rate of COVID-19 in the Latinx population continued to get worse with the figure jumping from 41 percent to nearly 43 percent of the cases.

Other stories to help you catch up on your pandemic and other news:

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Lydia Chávez contributed to this report.