The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 17 new confirmed cases and no new deaths.

Again, even 17 new confirmed cases in one day is too many given that public health officials want to see the number of new cases a day drop to no more than 6.3 cases a day for 14 consecutive days.

In addressing the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of public health, offered another dose of realism. “Despite some of the overly optimistic scenarios that are being projected in places, the virus is here. There is more virus in our community than there was in March … we will be managing the situation for probably 18 to 24 months.”

The reproductive rate of the virus – known as the R factor – correlated with mobility explains why re-opening will take careful managing.

“What’s striking about this is that the more we move around, the more the virus is transmitted,” Colfax said, cautioning that the graph is based on a model. “If the reproductive rate goes just above one, the virus will continue to spread throughout our community. If it’s just below one, even point nine, the virus will slow.”

Colfax also showed a slide breaking down the city’s 35 deaths by ethnicity.

As we have reported, Latinos represent nearly 41 percent of the cases citywide but only 15 percent of the city’s population, while Asians represent 12.8 percent of the cases and more than 35 percent of the city’s population. Latinos, however, seem to be surviving the disease better, while Asians are dying at a higher rate. Dr. Colfax attributed this to the age of Asian residents who are COVID positive.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Lydia Chávez contributed to this report.