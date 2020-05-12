The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 23 new confirmed cases and no new deaths.

Public health officials and researchers want to see the number of new cases a day drop to no more than 88 cases in the prior 14 days or 6.3 cases a day. Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF, explained this during UCSF’s Friday’s town hall.

As of May 10, the city recorded 70 COVID-19 positive hospitalizations including 23 patients in the ICU.

It is the second time in six weeks that the city has reached a low of 70 COVID-19 positive hospitalizations in a single day. Also, the number of ICU patients has been declining gradually from 30 patients to 23 patients for a fifth consecutive day.

This is good news and another measure officials will use to decide whether to continue to re-open the city.

One metric you will be hearing more about is the virus’s R number — essentially the number of people that one COVID-positive person infects. Any number above 1, and the virus spreads quickly. The graph below from the BBC was cited by the World Economic Forum’s explanation of the R number and it demonstrates how quickly the virus can grow as the R number moves above 1.

San Francisco’s R number is just below one, Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, said at Friday’s town hall. Giving us “a very narrow window,” he said. Clearly, the lower the number, the better off we will be.

The Mission continues to have more cases – 283 – than anywhere else in the city. Latinos represent nearly 41 percent of the cases citywide and only 15 percent of the population.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Lydia Chávez contributed to this report.