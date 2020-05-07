The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 52 new confirmed cases and one new death. It also reported an 11-day low of 80 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which includes 26 patients in the ICU.

Still, the curve is not where public health officials want it to be and no new retail will be opening as yet.

On Tuesday, the city tested the highest number of people in a single day — 3,800 individuals. One percent came back as positive. The city’s testing capacity is 4,300 a day.

Essential workers, regardless of symptoms and possible exposure, may now get tested for free. Registration can be completed here or by calling 311.

In the midst of the pandemic, hospitals and nursing homes are pushing the state to give them broad legal immunity during the crisis. However, patients and advocates urge the governor not to give in, fearing disastrous consequences for the vulnerable population.

And while some city meetings have moved virtually since shelter-in-place began, the SF Police Commission has yet to reconvene.

The Mission Community Market, located on 22nd Street between Bartlett and Mission streets, reopens today. We spoke with the market organizers to see what shoppers can expect.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF or read our summation of last week’s here.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.