The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 52 new confirmed cases and one new death. As of May 8, the city reported 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 27 COVID-positive patients in the ICU.

This is the lowest COVID-19 positive hospitalization count since March 31 when it recorded 67 hospitalizations.

While San Francisco has started to move into a Stage 2 gradual and targeted reopening of the economy, the numbers indicate the city is a long way off from a fuller, Stage 3 reopening.

Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF, addressed some of the state’s markers for a further reopening at UCSF’s Friday town hall.

One of the markers is seeing fewer than 1 case per 10,000 residents in the prior 14 days. “What this means in San Francisco,” Rutherford said Friday. “is to have fewer than 88 cases in the prior 14 days” or roughly no more than seven new cases a day. So far, San Francisco is reporting well over that – anywhere from 24 to 104 new cases in the last eight days.

“So you can see how far off in the future that is,” Rutherford said.

In the meantime, Mayor London Breed continues to struggle with residents using the parks and maintaining social distancing. On Monday Breed warned that she would close Dolores Park if denizens failed to follow the restrictions and on Wednesday she said people were being compliant. That changed with Friday’s warm weather when the park again filled with groups of friends.

This may affect not only the rise of cases but how the city would start allowing some businesses to open for curbside pickup. Breed tweeted that “as long as SF continues progress reducing the spread of Covid-19, we anticipate allowing some businesses to resume operations with storefront pickup as soon as May 18th.”

On the bright side, qualified essential workers may now apply to get up to 10 free cab rides a month from the city.

And on non-COVID-19 news, a new lawsuit against SFPD alleged police officers for falsely arresting parents and holding their baby ‘hostage’ during a vacation.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Lydia Chávez contributed to this report.