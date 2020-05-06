The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 26 new confirmed cases and no new deaths. Of the 829 new test results, 68 or around 8 percent were COVID-19 positive – the highest positive daily testing rate in almost two weeks.

As of May 4, 84 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital along with another 13 patients suspected of having COVID-19. The latter is the lowest number of suspected cases since the city started tracking on March 23.

Advocates, as well as the Board of Supervisors, continue to push for more of the city’s homeless population to be moved into hotel rooms. At present, of the 1016 hotel rooms set aside for the city’s vulnerable population, 291 remain free. Of the 936 set aside for front-line workers, 746 remain unused.

To fill those hotel rooms and to add more, Mayor London Breed received a demand letter on Tuesday insisting that she execute the emergency hotel legislation that was unanimously passed by the Board of Supervisors to acquire 8,250 hotel rooms for the homeless population and frontline workers by April 26. Breed has been vocal about her refusal to abide by the emergency hotel law and she does have the ability to do so by simply refusing to spend the money underlying it. The latest letter comes after UC Hastings filed a lawsuit against the city for the squalid conditions of the Tenderloin during the COVID-19 crisis.

As of May 5, the city has contracted 2,731 hotel rooms for the vulnerable homeless population, frontline workers, and those needing self-isolation due to COVID-19. You can see how those are distributed here.

The Board of Supervisors passed other emergency legislation yesterday that would require the city to set up more bathrooms and handwashing stations throughout the city. It is now awaiting approval from the mayor.

On Monday, Breed announced universal free COVID-19 testing for all essential workers regardless of symptoms and exposure to COVID-19. Registration can be completed here or by calling 311.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.