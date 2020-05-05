The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 104 new confirmed cases and two new deaths. It is the highest number of confirmed cases ever recorded on a single day.

As of May 3, the city also recorded 86 hospitalizations who are confirmed cases and 17 hospitalizations who are suspected to have COVID-19. The number of suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations is the fewest count ever recorded since they started tracking on March 23.

It also reported having 1,632 hotel rooms ready for vulnerable homeless and marginally housed individuals, including those who have recovered from COVID-19 and those who currently need to self-isolate. More than a third of those hotel rooms or 587 rooms are still available. However, one homeless San Franciscan was denied a room after being discharged from the hospital for his kidney problems. He died soon after.

In the Mission, 4,160 people were tested during a four-day COVID-19 research study and found 74 people who were confirmed with the virus. UCSF’s preliminary results show that 95 percent of those who tested positive are Latinx.

On Monday, Mayor London Breed announced a universal free COVID-19 testing for all essential workers regardless of symptoms and exposure to COVID-19. Registration can be done here or by calling 311.

She also announced a possibility of closing down Dolores Park, if residents continue to disobey social distancing practices.

As you have probably noted in the graphs below, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.