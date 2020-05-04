The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 22 new confirmed cases and no new deaths. While none of the 28 people who died from the virus resided in the Mission, it still has the most number of confirmed cases — 214 cases — ranking fourth throughout the city with the highest rate of infection, as of May 2. The residency of the 29th death has yet to be reported.

As of May 3, the city also reported that the outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital currently has 21 confirmed cases, including 16 staff members and five residents. The Department of Emergency Management said that they “expect more cases” from this outbreak “because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area.”

The city announced that it will be mandating testing in skilled nursing facilities and the state is considering giving them broad immunity.

“The City has two COVID-19 test sites for any San Francisco adult or essential worker with symptoms,” according to the city’s website. Registration can be done here.

As you have probably noted, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.