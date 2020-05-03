The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 59 new confirmed cases and no new deaths. It also reported receiving 583 test results with 43 results or approximately seven percent coming back as COVID-19 positive. It is the most number of confirmed cases and the highest rate of positive test results received in one day for the past 10 days.

From April 27-May 1, almost 1,500 test results were reported per day – a big increase but still far below the city’s capacity to test 4,300 people a day.

The testing data could likely change as the Department of Public Health receives updates from the laboratories they work with throughout the city.

“The City has two COVID-19 test sites for any San Francisco adult or essential worker with symptoms,” according to the city’s website. Registration can be done here.

And the city announced that it will be mandating testing in skilled nursing facilities and the state is considering giving them broad immunity.

It appears that the health department has incorporated the tests in the Mission where researchers tested over 4,200 residents in a span of four days. Approximately 60 out of the total test results daily came back as positive for the past six days.

As you have probably noted, there is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases.

The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health.

New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

In other news, a shooting incident near 14th and Guerrero streets left two victims wounded, including one in critical condition, on Friday night.

