About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 18
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Cooking with Tinned Fish
April 18 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 18
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Vegetarian Mexican at Home
April 18 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sun 19
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Essentials of Egg Cookery
April 19 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 20
Public Works: Clouds in the Distance (Public Works x Fault Radio)
April 20 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wed 22
Galería de la Raza: Lunada: New Moon Virtual Literary Lounge
April 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm