Long lines formed at least two of the four test Mission District test sites this morning, but the tests proceeded calmly, if somewhat slowly.

“We’re still in the same spot of the line and we were scheduled at 9:30 but I don’t see people complaining,” said Kimberly after waiting close to an hour at Garfield Park to get tested. Instead, she said people are talking to one another and “staring into the park seeing what the volunteers are doing.”

“The volunteer is asking people if they’re registered if they haven’t they have to leave and register at home,” Kimberly said.

Another resident at Garfield Park said as they reached the front, they were screened for symptoms and asked whether they had registered for the test.

If enough people arrive to get tested — organizers are hoping for nearly 6,000— the data would help the city determine loads more than we know now.

Once tested, one attendee said, they were told that they would get “Results in 72 hours — if you are positive they contact you. If not they provided a web link and assured results were confidential and the test was free.”

The tests are taking place from today through the 28th at Flynn Elementary School, Parque Niños Unidos, Cesar Chavez Elementary School and Garfield Park. Here is a map of the locations.

A long line also formed outside of Parque Niños Unidos by 10 a.m., but again, people calmly waited for their tests.

We will be updating this story.