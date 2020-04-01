The SF Department of Health updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same. We are also trying to add data on serious ICU cases, total hospitalizations, and recoveries. We will update as we get more information. If the information seems limited, it is.

San Francisco has one of the least robust websites on COVID-19 cases. If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.