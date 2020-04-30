The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

Public health officers from six Bay Area counties announced the extension of the shelter-in-place order through the end of May. The order lifts restrictions on all construction and some outdoor businesses and social activities.

The latest count shows 9 new confirmed cases and two new deaths. The city also reported that as of April 28, the Mission District still has the most number of confirmed cases at 187. There are around 25 people for every 10,000 residents who are infected in the Mission, which now ranks fifth across the city in terms of rate of infection.

On April 27-28, over 1,000 test results were reported per day. It appears that the count has started to incorporate the tests in the Mission where researchers tested over 4,200 residents in a span of four days. For the past three days, four percent of total test results came back as positive.

Dr. Susan Philip, the director of Disease Prevention and Control Services at the Department of Public Health, said that the city has a capacity of 4,300 tests per day and that the supply of testing specimen collection materials to do the tests “has improved” since last week. She said that they are planning to next test in congregate settings.

“The City has two COVID-19 test sites for any San Francisco adult or essential worker with symptoms,” according to the city’s website. Registration can be done here.

As the pandemic and loss of jobs continue, more than 30 million Americans, including more than 60,000 San Franciscans, have filed for unemployment… and they’re facing layers of housing issues yet again. Most city residents were able to pay the rent for April, but with May’s rent coming up, it could be a different story. And for those who are homeless, especially at the Civic Center encampment, they were forced to stay in their tents during a “curfew.”

