The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

On Monday, public health officers from six Bay Area counties announced they will extend the shelter-in-place order through the end of May. In a joint statement, they said there will be a “limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities.” They are expected to provide more details later this week.

The latest count shows 44 new cases and no new deaths. The city also reported that as of April 26, hospitalizations for both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases reached an 11-day high of 87 and 83 patients, respectively. The median numbers of hospitalizations for April are 83 patients for confirmed cases and 47 patients for suspected cases.

Out of the 752 test results yesterday, 24 tests or 3.2 percent came back as COVID-19 positive. It’s the lowest positive testing rate recorded in a single day in over six weeks.

There is no clear indication yet that the city has incorporated the tests in the Mission where researchers have tested over 2,500 residents. They have expanded the area to include the blocks between South Van Ness and Bryant and 21st Street and Precita Avenue. Enrollment of anyone who lives or works in that area can be done online or at the testing sites.

The testing continues until the end of the day today. (If you’re asymptomatic and you “feel fine” you should still take the test if you’re eligible to do so. Asymptomatic patients are desired).

The testing in the Mission is expected to blow up the city’s data, but there’s an upside to it as researchers will have a better sense of its spread in the community. Mission Local answered many of the questions we have received from local residents.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.