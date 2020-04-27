The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 16 new cases and one new death. The city also reported 213 test results from yesterday, with 14 tests coming back as COVID-19 positive. It is the lowest daily testing count in a single day in the past three weeks. It’s clear the city is not yet incorporating tests in the Mission where researchers tested a total of 1,650 residents who live or work between South Van Ness and Harrison and 23rd Streets and Cesar Chavez. The testing will continue through Tuesday.

As of April 25, the city also reported 85 COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized, which is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 10 days. The median number of patients for April is 83.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, said earlier that all 22 people who have died had underlying health conditions while 21 were over 60 years old. It is still unknown whether the 23rd reported death shared the same characteristics.

The testing in the Mission is expected to blow up the city’s data, but there’s an upside to it as researchers will have a better sense of its spread in the community. Mission Local answered many of the questions we have received from local residents. The testing in the Mission continues today (If you’re asymptomatic and you “feel fine” you should still take the test if you’re eligible to do so. Asymptomatic patients are desired).

On Friday, Mayor London Breed announced that the shelter-in-place order is “very likely” to be extended citing the city’s need to expand testing, contact tracing, and secure stable supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

