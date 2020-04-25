The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 14 new cases and no new deaths. The city also reported 356 tests done yesterday, with five percent or 18 tests coming back as COVID-19 positive. It is the lowest positive testing rate in the past six weeks. The city has completed more than 13,700 tests with an average positive testing rate of 12 percent.

The testing in the Mission’s census tract 229.01 begins today. It’s expected to blow up the city’s data but there’s an upside to it… Mission Local has also answered many of the questions we have received from local residents.

At yesterday’s press conference, Mayor London Breed announced that the shelter-in-place order is “very likely” to be extended citing the city’s need to expand testing, contact tracing, and secure stable supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, said that all 22 people who have died had underlying health conditions while 21 people were over 60 years old.

He also confirmed another outbreak at Casa Quezada, a 52-unit permanent supportive housing site in a single-room-occupancy hotel near Mission and Duboce. As of April 24, there were 22 residents and two employees who were confirmed to have COVID-19 at Casa Quezada.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.