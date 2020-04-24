The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The city reported 38 new cases and 1 new death. The big increase in the numbers happened in the ICU. The latest count shows 82 hospitalized patients who are confirmed COVID-19 positive, including 33 patients in the ICU. It is the most number of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU since April 7 when the city recorded 36 patients.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, said that 20 people who have died were over 60 years old while 21 people had underlying health conditions. It is still unknown whether the new recorded death was also over 60 years old or had any underlying health condition.

The outbreak at Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital in the Fillmore area recorded four deaths already. A former resident there said that she was discharged without any warning about the spread of the virus in the facility.

Meanwhile, a second resident at Division Circle Navigation Center on 13th Street has tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted health officials to clear the facility of its 65 residents and staff Thursday morning and test all of them.

The testing in the Mission’s census tract 229.01 begins Saturday. Mission Local has answered many of the questions we have received from local residents.

Finally, check out our latest restaurant reviews of Bon, Nene and Beretta. Do your part to drum up the economy while you eat!

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.