The latest count shows 80 hospitalized patients who are confirmed COVID-19 positive and 28 more who suspected to have it. It is the least number of suspected COVID-19 cases who are hospitalized since the count began on March 23.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, said that all 21 people who have died had underlying health conditions while 20 of them were over 60 years old.

The city also announced expanding the free COVID-19 testing to more essential workers and residents of the city who either have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have been in close contact to those who are COVID-19 positive.

The testing in the Mission’s census tract 229.01 begins Saturday. Mission Local has answered some of the questions we have received from local residents.

While the city has obtained enough testing materials to accommodate the current expansion on testing capacity, experts say it’s nowhere near the level we needed before the city can safely re-open.

Also, Muni’s appointed board yesterday voted to approve a 12 percent fare hike but one supervisor says it’s in violation of state laws forbidding price-gouging during the pandemic.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

