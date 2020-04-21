The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

This is the fourth day in which the city has recorded no new deaths since the city first recorded a casualty on March 24.

Increasingly officials are offering a clearer picture on the confirmed cases. On Monday, San Francisco released a map of confirmed cases by zip code that shows the Mission District with the highest number of confirmed cases in the city — 166. It has the fourth-highest rate of infection — 22.51 per 10,000 residents compared to 14.07 for the city.

The high number of cases is one of the reasons why public health officials decided to launch a massive campaign to test as many residents as possible in an area with some 5,700 residents who live between South Van Ness and Harrison Streets from Cesar Chavez to 23rd Street. Those tests will start Saturday and run through Tuesday.

It remains unclear if a neighborhood heavily populated with undocumented and working residents will show up in the numbers scientists need to learn how the virus spreads.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.