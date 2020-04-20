The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.
The latest count still shows 77 patients hospitalized, 50 people in acute care and 27 people in the ICU, who are confirmed positive with COVID-19. It sets the new April mark for the least recorded COVID-19 hospitalizations.
It is unclear whether these 77 patients are the same patients as yesterday or whether there were discharges and new admits within the same day. There are 39 additional patients hospitalized who are suspected to have COVID-19.
San Francisco homeless residents, like 26-year old Keith Williams, are still waiting for help and shelter to survive in the midst of COVID-19.
Public health officials will launch a massive campaign to test as many residents as possible in an area with some 5,700 residents who live between South Van Ness and Harrison Streets from Cesar Chavez to 23rd Street starting Thursday. The area belongs in Census Tract 229.01 where a high concentration of immigrant workers live.
If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level. And if you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.
Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.
And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.
It would be great if you would ask for testing numbers, testing availability, cases, hospitalizations, ICU beds used, ventilators in use and available, as well as deaths. And projections.
And where are we in the triage protocol?
We really should have complete and current information from SF DPH. Very frustrating to be left in the dark out here.
I agree with Elizabeth Zitrin, I am high risk, sheltering in place. We should be able to see the relevant information and to have some idea about when more testing and antibody testing will be available, or at least what is known about this. The lack of information just makes this more depressing and anxiety producing. Any suggestions about how to advocate for more information would be appreciated. The SFDPH information is sorely lacking. This said, I so appreciate early actions to protect us. We seem to be in better shape than so many other places—-but need to know more. Teresa Palmer M.D.
On the bright side, there is more peace in the world. That’s a fair trade off.
Yes, you are right. And we have been asking, but with limited success. We post every data point we get. The city must be feeling some pressure because Dr. Colfax announced at yesterday’s press conference that the department would be premiering a new data dashboard this week. We will link to it as soon as it appears. All the best, Lydia
Thanks for keeping the heat on them!
Amen Elizabeth. May i also add in symptoms so the ave person knows what to look for prior to wide spread testings. The lack of complete info after one shutdown is astounding.
Thank you for this series.
Am I mis-understanding or am I spotting an error?
The section
COMPARISON: DATA RECEIVED TODAY FROM 7 DAYS AGO
seems to actually be the data from 1 day ago.
Thanks
I agree Sus. The 39 figure appears to be from one day ago, as you note, but has to do with ICU positive cases reported, not total positive cases.
Stop being misleading with your titles. You knowingly wrote the title to make it seem as if the death rate was 8% not a total of 8. This is basic in writing about statistical information, you don’t jump from percentages to a total number.
You are part of the problem. The title should be something such as: cases up 7.4%, deaths at 1.4%.
Or are you intentionally trying to spread more fear and panic?
Calm down, boss. When we use the word “percent” it means “percent” and when we list a number, it means it is the number we said it was.
Please don’t tell us what our motivations are. You don’t know what our motivations are, and misleading people is never our goal.
Also, you could always read the article. I find this helps.
I have no problem with presentation of the information on your website in general and grateful that you do show us what is really going on, but I have a concern that as total numbers climb up, the percentage is going down – for example at the early stage when we had only one person dead, the next one was a 100% increase, then after we had 3d person pass away – it suddenly became 50%, etc. Now the next one will bring it up something like 7.1%.
These % going down can give a false sense of security while in fact we are still not out of the woods.
I would remove % from number of passed away all together or calculate it as percentage of currently in hospitals.
SF is looking alot better than nyc. All you gotta know.
The thing is, were flights to resume and stores and restaurants to reopen, within 3 days you’re going to have new hotspots.
We won’t know it, no one can – WE DO NOT HAVE TESTING CAPACITY. It’s the missing piece to even beginning this!
The whole idea of reducing restrictions before we even have a roughest idea of who has the virus right now, it’s insane.
Florida, the south, the midwest, all exploding into their up to 14 day incubation periods as we speak.
It would be here within days. The whole shutdown to date will have been pointless or at best a stall to shift resources.
If we think that because we’re doing better that means we can let our guard down, the entire shutdown will be for naught.
We’re going to see hundreds of thousands dead by the time this is over. More than 1.
I read that Los Angeles county posts detailed information showing locations of outbreak clusters- I think SF should be doing the same thing. If we could see a map that shows where clusters of outbreaks are taking place I think it would help a LOT.
Thank you SO much for aggregating this data. It’s crazy that SFDPH isn’t doing this (publicly, at least.) As I haven’t seen our data plotted on a graph, I did it myself:
https://plotly.com/~lateralfilms/4.embed
I’ll try to keep it updated.
Thank you for that. Its a surprise to me that the death rate seems to be at 1.3% of confirmed cases; higher than flu (0.!~%). but not the 3-5% earlier predicted.
I think this data is WAY too shaky to deduce anything about death rate. I’m sure there are many, many asymptomatic or mild cases not reflected here, as well as deaths that weren’t reported as Covid-19.
I wouldn’t shoot the messenger. Thanks for the work that you are doing.
San Francisco may have one of the “least robust websites”, but it also has one of the best responses to the pandemic in the entire country.
It’s about priorities. To me, keeping people alive and healthy is an order of magnitude more important than having a “dashboard” for armchair epidemiologists to fiddle around with. Not even close.
Joe —
San Francisco is part of the six-county shelter-in-place order. Other counties under the same order are providing much, much more data.
I’m not sure why you think a robust response and robust data reporting are an either-or. Why would that make sense?
Requesting San Francisco to provide data at the level of Santa Clara, Sonoma, or Solano County isn’t a Herculean ask.
San Francisco did had a good start,
but we’re now weeks in, and there is still a continuing failure on handling homeless, and hand washing stations, and tracing.
The flip flopping on Moscone Center and Palace of Fine Arts as further example.
Muni doesn’t inform which buses were driven by Coronavirus positive driver to facilitate tracing.
ya, it doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario – sonoma county is having no problem. Beyond that the bay area is full of people with backgrounds in biological sciences who understand that data (not to mention loads of data scientists), and even if someone doesn’t have that background doesn’t mean the data shouldn’t be shared
Good story, Loi Almeron! It’s so important to let the public know what is known and not known, and why.
The county is now posting more data, with graphs and everything: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/fjki-2fab.
I heard in South Korea, people get notified on where about the infected person has been around, so that people could avoid that area for a while until disinfecting team go into the place first to clean that area, so that if you were in the same path as the infected person about the same time in that area, you know you have to get tested immediately. They check the infected person’s route by cell phone tracing, credit card usage data, and by interviewing infected person. All this happens literally immediately, so that it could go out to people via text message at once without revealing the person’s name. It says e.g. “woman in 50′ found positive for coronavirus, she took #38 bus on x-day between 8~9am…. etc. etc. ” revealing all the routes. I think it’s a great system to get text message immediately and just be very open about it, so that we all know the fact. Another big thing is that I’ve been insisting wearing mask since January. I hardly can’t believe our Gov. could be this stupid until now. Mask is a common sense 1,2,3. Instead of waiting for perfect mask, just wear anything available for now. It’ll protect you and others around you. People who was talking so smart that regular mask wouldn’t protect you… blah blah blah, OMG! They need to wake up! 50% protection is better than nothing. On top of that, if you sneeze, it’ll protect other people around you. More chance to save lives. And I wouldn’t recommend not wearing shoes at home. This is another common sense 1,2,3 that people are missing out. God help us all!
the cdc lowered their standard to accommodate the lack of supply. so they said no mask. then everyone started parroting the same message on tv.
Same thing in China. In additon to fast and detailed tracing, there are apps in China you can use to search and see if you’ve been on the same public transportation with confirmed cases; and to find out if you’ve been within three rows.
COMMENT I meant to say that I wouldn’t recommend wearing shoes at home.
Let assume that everyone is getting the virus .. well by this time now i wouldnt surprise if we didnt without having any contact with someone who carried the virus.. its basically in the air. unfortunately, we all infected…yes!..thats individual wh fought through this viruses yet is still a carriers. we can transfer it to the next person we have contacted..therefore, this is why we were told to Shelter-In-Place to prevent it spread.. i just dont understand why people panic and act out their character. this isnt the time for us to be panic. this is the time to listen and to understand.. being panic is not going to help you live.. its only going to give other people headache and. just stay put and listen. all we need to do is take care and stay healthy .. think positive and get through it in a positive way. you will live. i can gaurantee you that..no more complaining, no blaming, no panicking, stop all the negative, stop being selfish, if we can take all that off our chest maybe we can breathe easily.. maybe just that.. everything will be good again… STAY AT HOME..for you, for me, for everyone.. ××jn♡××
Wow! Annie, you’re great. Finally we have someone smart like you, speak about the truth. My high school alumni went to an international trip, total of 12 people, when one got sick, notify the rest of the group members. They were scattered all over the US. Then they know to go to hospital to get treatment and stop spreading to other people. People in charge here don’t have epidemiology knowledge.
COMMENT Hi Shirley, It seems that you don’t have to be a scientist to know some basics. If you study some of the Asian countries people are wearing masks, and they have slower spread than us here and in Europe. May God help us all. Happy Easter!!!
A group of us are organizing a grassroots volunteer effort to track hospital beds/ventilator capacity numbers by asking people working inside the hospital to share anonymously on a daily basis.
This is critical for rapid response. Not so much for the public, but for the teams in the hospitals to coordinate with neighboring regional hospitals. When the surge hits an area, this information is know where patients can be moved or rerouted.
Given the speed of this pandemic, we feel it is going to be most effective to just bypass the current system and enable person-to-person information sharing. We received no reply back from our contact requests with Dept of Health at city and state level, so we’re not going to wait until the surge is here.
We are using free tools everyone already knows and uses (google sheets, facebook, html, etc)
We have a website up with the current numbers by hospital, separated by state. These floor/ICU bed numbers are just baseline from census, not updated by us yet. All relevant links are here:
https://valis.pub/hospitals
Additionally, we have a charting tool that show current data by county, state, and US county. You can pick which areas of interest to compare, and share the charts quickly.
https://valis.pub
You could probably get this data into ArcGIS, same as Sonoma:
https://sonomacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=21a1653b79ba42039ff22bcb85f%20a5b19
It would be a HUGE help
It might be worth noting that the SF Data Tracker on DataSF and the data in your table is not consistent. The data from PDH that was updated once a day was probably not consistently reported and often delayed.
I’m noticing that the new data shows a more consistent declining growth rate in the last few days whereas the old data was all over the place.
At this point are the new cases being driven by additional testing or continued spread? Do we know? I’d love to get some insight on that.
Compared to Sonoma’s coverage (https://sonomacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=21a1653b79ba42039ff22bcb85f%20a5b19) San Francisco County’s communication is embarrassing, considering we’re the epicenter of the tech world.
Thanks for your service on this.
Does anyone know why the number of positive tests reported on the testing results table above and in the SF Data Tracker on DataSF is not consistent with the number of new cases reported daily by the SF department of health?
How come they never release any informations on the victims, as they do in every other city?
Curious if there are any demographics on the new cases. We’re all quarantined, so curious if the new cases are from hospital workers, bus drivers, people violating the quarantine? Let’s tighten this up!
anything you can do about the bar chart in the ‘suspected’ cases section moving from right-to-left instead of the expected left-to-right? this threw me off for a minute.
thank you, looks fixed today!
“”On the same day, San Francisco tested 814 persons and 32 percent came back positive with COVID-19.””
That’s scary high **32%* positive.
I didn’t always pay attention in math class, but wouldn’t 32% be about 260 positive, but the Total results didn’t go up that much in a day. Can some explain for me?
The numbers for Fri Apr 17 changed from yesterday to today (Apr 18-19). ‘CityTestSF, the city’s newest testing facility for frontline workers and eligible residents, opened and began drive-through operations on Friday. On the same day, San Francisco tested 814 persons and 32 percent came back positive with COVID-19. This is the highest number of testings done throughout the city in one day. It also shows the highest positive testing rate…’ That’s 814 tests with 259 positive. Now it shows a meager 454 tests with only 10%, 45 positive. The fact that the number of confirmed cases on any given day never matches the positive test count on the same day is asinine, but when the testing results can just disappear, it’s hard to believe that any of the numbers are real.
Yesterday you reported 814 tests were done on Friday with 259 positive for covid. Was this wrong? What happened to that data – it doesn’t seem reflected in the current totals.
Thanks
I am still wondering causes for these unexplained math results of 260 positive cases in a day, but not shown in the results, or even data disappearing?
Could it be that of the 260 positive cases in one day, that 220 of them lived in San Mateo or Marin? Seems like too big of an unexplained error.
Could it be that it takes days to get back the results. So 800 tests were done, but that creates a backlog to get results back so the positives are spread out over a week.
Anyway, several of the commenting readers, seem to have this concern. Thanks for the info.
Campers,
You have to have caught this episode, of …
“How to teach your child to do online interviews ….”
https://abc7news.com/mission-local-joe-eskenazi-london-breed-the-atlantic-coronavirus-san-francisco-bay-area-california/6111068/
Kid’s name is Leo and he’s got some energy.
Eskenazi’s the best political writer in town for years now.
Go Giants!
