The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

Confirmed cases were up only slightly and the latest count on hospitalized patients shows only 77 patients with 50 people in acute care and 27 people in the ICU. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations recorded in one day in April. There are 32 more patients hospitalized who are suspected of having COVID-19.

Because COVID-19 has been hitting the Latino population disproportionately, public health officials will launch a massive campaign Thursday to test as many residents as possible in an area with some 5,700 people who live between South Van Ness and Harrison Streets from Cesar Chavez to 23rd Street starting Thursday. The area is Census Tract 229.01 where a high concentration of immigrant workers live.

The issue of racial disparities came up in UCSF’s Grand Rounds on Thursday. So did the results from an early trial on the anti-viral Remdesivir.

And if you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.