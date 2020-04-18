The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

CityTestSF, the city’s newest testing facility for frontline workers and eligible residents, opened and began drive-through operations on Friday. On the same day, San Francisco tested 814 persons and 32 percent came back positive with COVID-19. This is the highest number of testings done throughout the city in one day. It also shows the highest positive testing rate since March 9 when one of only three people tested was confirmed with COVID-19.

UCSF specialists talked on Thursday about the city’s numbers, the disparities in the Latinx population and what a gradual re-opening might look like. And on Friday afternoon city officials confirmed that we will all be wearing masks.

A local store in the Mission pivoted to making washable face masks. It’s only one of many local businesses that are trying to be creative in saving their businesses, as they await payroll assistance from the government.

If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level. And if you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.