The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The Department of Public Health only updated its main COVID Facts Page on its website at around 10 a.m.

As time goes on, San Francisco is also adding more information on hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected cases, and hospital capacity to its data tracker.

If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level. And if you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.