The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The city is not reporting where each new case comes from, but we do know that the large outbreak at MSC South – 70 reported on Friday and another 30 reported in the following days – account for the vast majority of the 120 new cases reported since Friday. All of those shelter residents have been moved into hotels.

As time goes on, San Francisco is also adding more information on hospitalizations and ICU beds to its data tracker.

If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level. And if you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.