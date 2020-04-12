The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

It appears that most of the increase over the last two days came from the 70 new cases reported on Friday at the MSC south shelter. For reasons that are unclear, the count adds only 60 of those cases Saturday morning to bring the total confirmed cases to 857. It appears that the remaining ten cases from MSC south and one reported Friday from Hamilton House were added to the latest total of 872 confirmed cases. This would mean that outside of these shelter outbreaks, there were an additional seven new cases over the last two days.

At Friday’s press conference, Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the Department of Public Health, warned that Saturday’s numbers “will be significantly higher once we factor in new test results form MSC.”

San Francisco’s data tracker, which includes data on confirmed cases, deaths, lab testing, hospitalizations and more, can be found here.

If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.