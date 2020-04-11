The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

San Francisco’s data tracker, which includes data on confirmed cases, deaths, lab testing, hospitalizations and more, can be found here.

If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level.

Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.

And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.