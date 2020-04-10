The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.
San Francisco’s data tracker, which includes data on confirmed cases, deaths, lab testing, hospitalizations and more, can be found here.
If you would like to see how other counties are reporting coronavirus data, Berkeleyside has done a good piece on the different levels of reporting at the county level.
Sonoma County has an updated dashboard of cases and deaths in all Bay Area counties that is useful to look at.
And here is their dashboard for the world, the U.S. and California.
It would be great if you would ask for testing numbers, testing availability, cases, hospitalizations, ICU beds used, ventilators in use and available, as well as deaths. And projections.
And where are we in the triage protocol?
We really should have complete and current information from SF DPH. Very frustrating to be left in the dark out here.
I agree with Elizabeth Zitrin, I am high risk, sheltering in place. We should be able to see the relevant information and to have some idea about when more testing and antibody testing will be available, or at least what is known about this. The lack of information just makes this more depressing and anxiety producing. Any suggestions about how to advocate for more information would be appreciated. The SFDPH information is sorely lacking. This said, I so appreciate early actions to protect us. We seem to be in better shape than so many other places—-but need to know more. Teresa Palmer M.D.
On the bright side, there is more peace in the world. That’s a fair trade off.
Yes, you are right. And we have been asking, but with limited success. We post every data point we get. The city must be feeling some pressure because Dr. Colfax announced at yesterday’s press conference that the department would be premiering a new data dashboard this week. We will link to it as soon as it appears. All the best, Lydia
Thanks for keeping the heat on them!
Thank you for this series.
Am I mis-understanding or am I spotting an error?
The section
COMPARISON: DATA RECEIVED TODAY FROM 7 DAYS AGO
seems to actually be the data from 1 day ago.
Thanks
I agree Sus. The 39 figure appears to be from one day ago, as you note, but has to do with ICU positive cases reported, not total positive cases.
Stop being misleading with your titles. You knowingly wrote the title to make it seem as if the death rate was 8% not a total of 8. This is basic in writing about statistical information, you don’t jump from percentages to a total number.
You are part of the problem. The title should be something such as: cases up 7.4%, deaths at 1.4%.
Or are you intentionally trying to spread more fear and panic?
Calm down, boss. When we use the word “percent” it means “percent” and when we list a number, it means it is the number we said it was.
Please don’t tell us what our motivations are. You don’t know what our motivations are, and misleading people is never our goal.
Also, you could always read the article. I find this helps.
Yours,
JE
I read that Los Angeles county posts detailed information showing locations of outbreak clusters- I think SF should be doing the same thing. If we could see a map that shows where clusters of outbreaks are taking place I think it would help a LOT.
Thank you SO much for aggregating this data. It’s crazy that SFDPH isn’t doing this (publicly, at least.) As I haven’t seen our data plotted on a graph, I did it myself:
https://plotly.com/~lateralfilms/4.embed
I’ll try to keep it updated.
Thank you for that. Its a surprise to me that the death rate seems to be at 1.3% of confirmed cases; higher than flu (0.!~%). but not the 3-5% earlier predicted.
I think this data is WAY too shaky to deduce anything about death rate. I’m sure there are many, many asymptomatic or mild cases not reflected here, as well as deaths that weren’t reported as Covid-19.
I wouldn’t shoot the messenger. Thanks for the work that you are doing.
San Francisco may have one of the “least robust websites”, but it also has one of the best responses to the pandemic in the entire country.
It’s about priorities. To me, keeping people alive and healthy is an order of magnitude more important than having a “dashboard” for armchair epidemiologists to fiddle around with. Not even close.
Joe —
San Francisco is part of the six-county shelter-in-place order. Other counties under the same order are providing much, much more data.
I’m not sure why you think a robust response and robust data reporting are an either-or. Why would that make sense?
Requesting San Francisco to provide data at the level of Santa Clara, Sonoma, or Solano County isn’t a Herculean ask.
Yours,
JE
San Francisco did had a good start,
but we’re now weeks in, and there is still a continuing failure on handling homeless, and hand washing stations, and tracing.
The flip flopping on Moscone Center and Palace of Fine Arts as further example.
Muni doesn’t inform which buses were driven by Coronavirus positive driver to facilitate tracing.
ya, it doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario – sonoma county is having no problem. Beyond that the bay area is full of people with backgrounds in biological sciences who understand that data (not to mention loads of data scientists), and even if someone doesn’t have that background doesn’t mean the data shouldn’t be shared
Good story, Loi Almeron! It’s so important to let the public know what is known and not known, and why.
The county is now posting more data, with graphs and everything: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/fjki-2fab.
I heard in South Korea, people get notified on where about the infected person has been around, so that people could avoid that area for a while until disinfecting team go into the place first to clean that area, so that if you were in the same path as the infected person about the same time in that area, you know you have to get tested immediately. They check the infected person’s route by cell phone tracing, credit card usage data, and by interviewing infected person. All this happens literally immediately, so that it could go out to people via text message at once without revealing the person’s name. It says e.g. “woman in 50′ found positive for coronavirus, she took #38 bus on x-day between 8~9am…. etc. etc. ” revealing all the routes. I think it’s a great system to get text message immediately and just be very open about it, so that we all know the fact. Another big thing is that I’ve been insisting wearing mask since January. I hardly can’t believe our Gov. could be this stupid until now. Mask is a common sense 1,2,3. Instead of waiting for perfect mask, just wear anything available for now. It’ll protect you and others around you. People who was talking so smart that regular mask wouldn’t protect you… blah blah blah, OMG! They need to wake up! 50% protection is better than nothing. On top of that, if you sneeze, it’ll protect other people around you. More chance to save lives. And I wouldn’t recommend not wearing shoes at home. This is another common sense 1,2,3 that people are missing out. God help us all!
the cdc lowered their standard to accommodate the lack of supply. so they said no mask. then everyone started parroting the same message on tv.
Same thing in China. In additon to fast and detailed tracing, there are apps in China you can use to search and see if you’ve been on the same public transportation with confirmed cases; and to find out if you’ve been within three rows.
A group of us are organizing a grassroots volunteer effort to track hospital beds/ventilator capacity numbers by asking people working inside the hospital to share anonymously on a daily basis.
This is critical for rapid response. Not so much for the public, but for the teams in the hospitals to coordinate with neighboring regional hospitals. When the surge hits an area, this information is know where patients can be moved or rerouted.
Given the speed of this pandemic, we feel it is going to be most effective to just bypass the current system and enable person-to-person information sharing. We received no reply back from our contact requests with Dept of Health at city and state level, so we’re not going to wait until the surge is here.
We are using free tools everyone already knows and uses (google sheets, facebook, html, etc)
We have a website up with the current numbers by hospital, separated by state. These floor/ICU bed numbers are just baseline from census, not updated by us yet. All relevant links are here:
https://valis.pub/hospitals
Additionally, we have a charting tool that show current data by county, state, and US county. You can pick which areas of interest to compare, and share the charts quickly.
https://valis.pub
You could probably get this data into ArcGIS, same as Sonoma:
https://sonomacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=21a1653b79ba42039ff22bcb85f%20a5b19
It would be a HUGE help
It might be worth noting that the SF Data Tracker on DataSF and the data in your table is not consistent. The data from PDH that was updated once a day was probably not consistently reported and often delayed.
I’m noticing that the new data shows a more consistent declining growth rate in the last few days whereas the old data was all over the place.
At this point are the new cases being driven by additional testing or continued spread? Do we know? I’d love to get some insight on that.
Compared to Sonoma’s coverage (https://sonomacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=21a1653b79ba42039ff22bcb85f%20a5b19) San Francisco County’s communication is embarrassing, considering we’re the epicenter of the tech world.
Thanks for your service on this.