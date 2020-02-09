About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 08
Verdi Club: Valentine’s Dinner Dance
February 8 @ 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Sat 08
Red Poppy Art House: Pezhham Akhavass & Navid Kandelousi: Persian Classical Duet
February 8 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 08
Slim’s: Teddy Swims
February 8 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sat 08
Public Works: Tornado Wallace & Masha by Glove x PW
February 8 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sat 08
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Sean Healy presents Sy Smith
February 8 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm