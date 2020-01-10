About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 10
826 Valencia: Standing with Our Students: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at 826 Valencia
January 10 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 10
The Knockout: Tight Pants and the Dynamite & Ranomes – Early Happy Hour
January 10 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 10
18 Reasons: Smoke and Cure in San Francisco
January 10 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 10
Public Works: Passions and Alibis
January 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 10
Roxie Theater: COUP 53
January 10 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm