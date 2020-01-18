About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 17
18 Reasons: Date Night, Done Right
January 17 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 17
SOMArts Cultural Center: CASA AFTER Hours: 21+ Music & Drag Show!
January 17 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 17
Rite Spot Cafe: Happy Hour: Chris Moss (Rock, Americana, Guitarist)
January 17 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 17
Manny’s: Civic Trivia Night at Manny’s: Third Fridays!
January 17 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 17
Secession Art and Design: Meet Hilary’s Baby Goats
January 17 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm