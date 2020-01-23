About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Wed 22
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Intuition and the Action of Manifestation 2020
January 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 22
The Marsh: Hedging the Edge
January 22 @ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 22
The Knockout: The Turnouts / The Apollo Era / Nate Budroe / The Fluorescents
January 22 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wed 22
Rite Spot Cafe: Maldito Tango (Argentine Tango)
January 22 @ 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wed 22
The Chapel: Bonny Light Horseman (feat. Anais Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson & Josh Kaufman)
January 22 @ 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm