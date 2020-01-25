About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 24
18 Reasons: The Italian Way with Vegetables: Bitter is Better
January 24 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 24
Accion Latina: Kiara Aileen Machado’s Diario Entrada Uno art series
January 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 24
Red Poppy Art House: Chimera: Mythological Modern Music
January 24 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 24
ATA: Sophisticated Acquaintance
January 24 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 24
Brick & Mortar Music Hall: Sean Healy presents Marteen
January 24 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm