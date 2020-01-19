About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 18
Red Poppy Art House: Garuda Blue: Original Arrangements of Jazz Classics
January 18 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 18
826 Valencia: Chicken of the Sea
January 18 @ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 18
Verdi Club: The Oaktown Strutters Ball
January 18 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sat 18
Rite Spot Cafe: Silverware, Hayfitz and The Lavenders
January 18 @ 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Sat 18
The Chapel: Red Room Orchestra play the music of “Wild at Heart” & “Twin Peaks”
January 18 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm